NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Bought by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. NESTLE S A/S makes up about 1.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,562,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,305,000 after acquiring an additional 84,505 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 227,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $107.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.67. NESTLE S A/S has a 1-year low of $78.62 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $327.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSRGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

