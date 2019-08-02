Nepsis Inc. Has $8 Million Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Nepsis Inc. cut its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 4.4% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Chubb by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 28,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Chubb by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total transaction of $32,097,048.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,246,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $400,180.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 91,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,821 shares of company stock valued at $50,608,027 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $151.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $154.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.55.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

