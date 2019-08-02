Nepsis Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Ventas makes up about 2.4% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Ventas by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Ventas by 2.2% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ventas by 59.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 0.7% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 28,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.59. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

In other news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,505.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $4,700,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 741,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,183,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,058. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.59.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

