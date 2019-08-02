NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Given a $27.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Benchmark set a $27.00 price objective on NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut NeoGenomics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.78.

NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.42. 1,324,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 195.54 and a beta of 0.78. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.32 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond R. Hipp sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $3,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 256,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,282.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Bonello sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,890.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

