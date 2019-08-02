Needham & Company LLC Boosts Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $280.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC to $280.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,315. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $252.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 14.23%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total transaction of $71,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $210,515.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,636 shares of company stock valued at $13,101,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,792,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 116.7% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 5,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 31.6% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 10,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 205.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

