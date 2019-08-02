Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.63 million.

Navios Maritime Partners stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.35. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,484. The firm has a market cap of $187.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.15.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 983.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,224,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111,609 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.73% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.