Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14), Morningstar.com reports. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.08 million.

Shares of NLS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,552. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.22. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nautilus to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

In other Nautilus news, CEO M Carl Johnson III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Nautilus by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nautilus by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,743,000 after purchasing an additional 85,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nautilus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 388,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nautilus by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Nautilus by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

