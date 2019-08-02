National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.76

National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $1.65. National Storage REIT Stapled Securities shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 4,168,963 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 98.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. National Storage REIT Stapled Securities’s payout ratio is 588.24%.

National Storage is the largest owner-operator of self-storage centres in Australia and New Zealand, with 146 centres, providing tailored storage solutions to over 50,000 residential and commercial customers across Australia and New Zealand. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

