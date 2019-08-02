National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on National Retail Properties and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Shares of NNN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,088. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.55.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.25). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.49% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 76.87%.

In related news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 37,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $1,987,423.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,872.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $82,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,396.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,298. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 659.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 33,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 29,425 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 89,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.