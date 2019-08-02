National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Stock Position Increased by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 716,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 177,580 shares during the quarter. National Health Investors makes up about 2.4% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $55,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NHI stock opened at $79.84 on Friday. National Health Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 14.99 and a quick ratio of 14.99.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 50.87%. The company had revenue of $76.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.64%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

