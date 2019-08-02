National Bank Financial Boosts Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$9.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REAL. Raymond James raised their price target on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Real Matters from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upgraded Real Matters from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Real Matters stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,822. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$2.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $676.35 million and a P/E ratio of -167.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.51.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

