Natera (NTRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 699.31% and a negative net margin of 49.33%. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.34. 2,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,350. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.51. Natera has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Natera from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Natera from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $35,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,286,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,895,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $25,608.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,112.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,311 shares of company stock valued at $132,287 over the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

