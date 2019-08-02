NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.94% and a negative return on equity of 166.73%. NanoString Technologies updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-2.4–2.2 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. 670,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,625. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.14. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $34.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In other NanoString Technologies news, insider R Bradley Gray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $1,329,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,486.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $204,517.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,567.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,287 shares of company stock worth $3,457,574 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,488,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,519,000 after buying an additional 2,008,747 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 946,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,718,000 after buying an additional 477,313 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 59,700.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 359,398 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,193,000 after buying an additional 237,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.