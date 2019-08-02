NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.94% and a negative return on equity of 166.73%. NanoString Technologies updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-2.4–2.2 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ NSTG traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. 670,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,625. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.14. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $34.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.83.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,488,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,519,000 after buying an additional 2,008,747 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 946,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,718,000 after buying an additional 477,313 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 59,700.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 359,398 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,193,000 after buying an additional 237,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.
About NanoString Technologies
NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.
