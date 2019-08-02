Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Given a $3.00 Price Target by Susquehanna Bancshares Analysts

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) has been given a $3.00 price target by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $3.00 price objective on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

NYSE:NBR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. 9,295,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,090,128. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $923.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.50.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $771.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.17 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Restrepo purchased 177,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $359,513.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,136,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,597.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 632,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 220,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 120,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

