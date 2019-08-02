MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $448.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ MYRG traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,599. MYR Group has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $523.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.