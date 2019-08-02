Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $853.71

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 853.71 ($11.16) and last traded at GBX 843.64 ($11.02), with a volume of 3279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 844 ($11.03).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 845.09. The company has a market capitalization of $545.19 million and a P/E ratio of -13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

About Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

