Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of MUSA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,811. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $69.98 and a 52-week high of $89.38. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.15). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $93,321.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming sold 13,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,120,786.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,044,046.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 92.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 975,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,532,000 after acquiring an additional 468,295 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,896,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,363,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,569,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,578,000 after acquiring an additional 84,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 83.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.