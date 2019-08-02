Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,282 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IBM were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IBM during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in shares of IBM during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IBM by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IBM by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in IBM by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other IBM news, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $364,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,697,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $300,979.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $940,430 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IBM in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IBM in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.76.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $150.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. IBM has a 52 week low of $105.94 and a 52 week high of $154.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. IBM’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IBM will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. IBM’s payout ratio is 46.92%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

