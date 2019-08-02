Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,225 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,470,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,927,000. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $596,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,157,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 815,831 shares of company stock worth $65,150,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

ABT stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

