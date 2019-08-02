M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MTB. Wedbush raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Macquarie set a $158.00 price objective on M&T Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded M&T Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup set a $155.00 price objective on M&T Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.77.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,461. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $133.78 and a 1-year high of $180.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M&T Bank news, insider Doris P. Meister sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $73,733.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,930.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $278,509.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,435.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,939 shares of company stock valued at $652,233. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 45,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 53,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

