Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mountfield Group Plc (LON:MOGP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.82. Mountfield Group shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 250,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00.

About Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP)

Mountfield Group Plc provides construction support and property services to the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It operates through Construction and Fit-Out segments. The company is involved in the design and installation of environmentally controlled data centers; installation of specialist access flooring to data centers, disaster recovery centers, and commercial office buildings; and fitting out and refurbishment of commercial office buildings, hospitals, and education facilities, as well as provides builders work packages on commercial IT facility buildings.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountfield Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountfield Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.