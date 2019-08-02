Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $368,000 Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 276.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $540,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

DIS stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The company has a market cap of $260.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 24.86%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.