Motif Bio (LON:MTFB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their under review rating on shares of Motif Bio (LON:MTFB) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of MTFB traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2.78 ($0.04). 937,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,302. Motif Bio has a 52-week low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.90 ($0.59). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39.

About Motif Bio

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

