Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRG.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

MRG.UN traded up C$0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,809. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.12 and a 52-week high of C$20.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $688.44 million and a P/E ratio of 7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.43, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.