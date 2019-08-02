Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) PT Raised to C$22.50

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of MRG.UN traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$20.38. 83,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.43. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.12 and a 1 year high of C$20.08. The stock has a market cap of $689.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.97.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

