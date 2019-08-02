Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for BP (LON:BP)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BP. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 652.94 ($8.53).

BP traded down GBX 11.80 ($0.15) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 526.90 ($6.88). 39,206,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 481.35 ($6.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 540.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 552 ($7.21) per share, with a total value of £320.16 ($418.35). Insiders bought 174 shares of company stock valued at $94,192 in the last three months.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

