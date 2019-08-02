Morgan Stanley Increases Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $139.00

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IR. ValuEngine upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.46 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

IR traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $121.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,908. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.89. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $128.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $18,341,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,529,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $482,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 232.6% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 93.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

