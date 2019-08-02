Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $228.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $214.00 to $228.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Moody’s from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Moody’s from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.30.

Moody’s stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.30. The company had a trading volume of 866,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $220.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a return on equity of 281.55% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

In other news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total value of $1,596,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,294 shares in the company, valued at $43,705,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total value of $85,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,999.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,354 shares of company stock valued at $29,451,615 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 34.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 123.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

