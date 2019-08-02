Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% during the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $858,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,295,188.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $415,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,878,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $3,768,153. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,091. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.52 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.