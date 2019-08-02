Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,069 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 480,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,576,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 25,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.08 on Friday, hitting $162.57. 8,109,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,081,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $195.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.57. The stock has a market cap of $442.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. TH Capital increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.70.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

