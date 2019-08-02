Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,107 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,212,000 after buying an additional 48,349 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,089,908. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $386.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $354.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $19,352,245.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,862 shares of company stock valued at $56,966,404. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Netflix to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $463.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.47.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

