Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $8.50 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 15.0% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Diageo by 3.4% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 5.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.43 and a fifty-two week high of $176.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.92. The firm has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.111 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

