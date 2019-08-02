Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,629 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $149.92. The stock had a trading volume of 19,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,635. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $160.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup set a $161.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.33.

In related news, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,878 shares of company stock worth $11,313,386 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

