Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,979 shares during the quarter. Raytheon makes up approximately 1.8% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $16,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTN. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Raytheon by 829.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,150 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 17,408.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,107,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after buying an additional 1,100,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,365,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,254,449,000 after buying an additional 527,708 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,538,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.89. 10,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,463. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $210.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

RTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Vertical Research cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.80.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

