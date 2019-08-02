Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 854.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter worth $4,597,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.88. 35,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,627. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $94.53 and a 52-week high of $137.03. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $152.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.28.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

