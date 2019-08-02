Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 44,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 204,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,804,000 after purchasing an additional 272,909 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 42,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $6,693,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 586 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $95,793.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,077.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,813 shares of company stock valued at $13,406,189 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.24. 6,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,896. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $176.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 131.29, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $244.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $103.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

