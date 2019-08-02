Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $51.80 and last traded at $52.44, with a volume of 1082908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.92.

The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TAP. Bank of America downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

In related news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 11,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $677,897.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,584.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 601,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after buying an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

