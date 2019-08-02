Molina Healthcare’s (MOH) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $132.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.92.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $105.28 and a one year high of $159.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.31.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $620,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,096 shares in the company, valued at $634,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,304 shares of company stock worth $945,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,139,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,707,000 after buying an additional 81,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $78,437,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 635,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,235,000 after buying an additional 51,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,899,000 after buying an additional 25,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,192,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

