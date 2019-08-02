Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MOBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mobileiron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

MOBL stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 76,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,764. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.70. Mobileiron has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $50.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mobileiron will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 25,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $152,439.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 557,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 45,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,806.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,506.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,034 shares of company stock valued at $764,446. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOBL. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

