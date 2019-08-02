Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

MOBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Mobileiron in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

In other news, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 45,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,806.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,506.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 25,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $152,439.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 557,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,034 shares of company stock valued at $764,446 in the last three months. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOBL. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mobileiron by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 301,014 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 881,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 163,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mobileiron stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. 126,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,764. The firm has a market cap of $754.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Mobileiron has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $50.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 80.43% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mobileiron will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.