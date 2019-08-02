MKM Partners Boosts Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $45.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target upped by MKM Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.35 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.79.

ACGL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.69. 16,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.36.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $505,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,319.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 486,843 shares of company stock worth $16,534,635. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 333.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

