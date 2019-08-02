Mizuho Boosts Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $230.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.23.

MCD opened at $211.25 on Monday. Mcdonald’s has a 52-week low of $153.13 and a 52-week high of $218.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.11.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.99%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

