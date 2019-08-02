MintCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One MintCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. MintCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $1,337.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MintCoin alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000156 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.