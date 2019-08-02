Mindexcoin Trading 29.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Mindexcoin has a market capitalization of $7.18 million and $367,409.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mindexcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, LATOKEN and Token Store. In the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded down 29.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com . Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, LATOKEN, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

