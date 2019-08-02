Mincoin Achieves Market Cap of $62,636.00 (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Mincoin has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mincoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mincoin has a market cap of $62,636.00 and $24.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mincoin

Mincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 5,695,117 coins. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us . The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com

Buying and Selling Mincoin

Mincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

