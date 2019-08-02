Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Trading Down 9.1%

Microwave Filter Co., Inc (OTCMKTS:MFCO) shares traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50, 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51.

Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. Microwave Filter had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

