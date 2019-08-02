Metronome (MET) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $59,241.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Metronome has a market cap of $8.42 million and $59,241.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00008556 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $24.68 and $13.77. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00267736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.76 or 0.01408454 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00111556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020809 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,136,233 coins and its circulating supply is 9,374,109 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $51.55, $18.94, $20.33, $24.43, $50.98, $7.50, $5.60, $24.68, $32.15, $33.94 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.