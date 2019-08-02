Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €16.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on B4B3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.91 ($17.33).

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €12.90 ($15.00) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.71. Metro has a 52 week low of €9.98 ($11.60) and a 52 week high of €14.88 ($17.30).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

