Metlife (NYSE:MET) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Metlife (NYSE:MET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MetLife’s earnings of $1.38 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.34%, and were up 6.2% year over year, on the back of lower expenses, partly offset by decline in revenues. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry, year to date. It has been performing well led by prudent underwriting and expense management. Its efforts to streamline business and focus on core operations are impressive. The company’s revenue base has been growing and the trend is likely to continue. Its disciplined capital deployment is expected to drive long-term growth. However, its exposure to cat loss remains a concern. Investment in efficiency programs will put pressure on margins. Also, the company's declining net investment income might continue to suffer in 2019 due to low investment yields.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Metlife from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Metlife and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 328,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,178. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Metlife has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metlife will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 4,407.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

