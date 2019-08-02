MetaMorph Price Tops $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Mercatox and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $724,650.00 and $40,531.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $599.62 or 0.05648324 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00044952 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000187 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001152 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,974,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,152,806 tokens. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, LATOKEN, IDEX, BitMart and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

